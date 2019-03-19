Birchbox Is Raising Its Subscription Price — Here's What You Need To Know

If you have a Birchbox subscription, you'll want to take a peek at your credit-card statement the next time that peach box arrives at your doorstep. After nine years of a flat fee of $10 a box, the subscription-based beauty company-turned-retailer has just announced a significant change to its pricing structure starting in April. Essentially, the new price you pay as of next month will depend on when you buy into the subscription service, and your status in the Birchbox loyalty program.
It's a little confusing, but here's how it breaks down: If you're an existing subscriber, on a month-by-month billing plan, your new monthly fee will be upped to $13 (from $10). If you're a brand-new Birchbox subscriber signing up any time after March 25, 2019, you'll be charged $15 per month on a monthly billing plan, or $13 per month if you commit to a full-year subscription. But, if you're an Ace member who's in the Birchbox loyalty program and spends more than $300 on the Birchbox site each year, then your subscription fee will stay put at $10 per month.
Judging by the updates to the pricing structure, it seems like Birchbox's new strategy is to encourage customers to buy all their beauty products on Birchbox.com to hit the $300-a-year cap and become an Ace member, thus earning the lowest $10-per-month subscription cost.
The company promises that the change in pricing structure will elevate the customer experience across the board. "The higher-value experience begins in April and will continue to evolve from there," Birchbox representatives said in a press release. "It will feature more customization options, new products, better personalization, and faster shipping, plus surprises along the way, like a sixth sample or special packaging."
The choice to bite the bullet and pay a little more or to rack up a $300 annual bill and keep your $10 box is 100% up to you. Regardless, it's always better to know now than to be surprised by your next bank statement.
