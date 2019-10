Take A Look Inside Birchbox’s Beauty Kits Curated For Black Women, By Black Women

When it comes to meeting the hair- and skin-care needs of Black women, the beauty industry too often tends to fall short. That's why, over the course of the past year, Birchbox and R29's Unbothered team joined forces to create two crowdsourced beauty kits specifically curated by Black women, for Black women. And the selection process was no joke: R29's insights team gathered data from more than 1,500 women to help narrow down the ideal mix of curl-hydrating hair products for the "It's Your Crown" kit and glow-ready skin-care favorites for the "Stay Radiant" kit.