Amazon’s Black Friday Fashion Deals Are Multiplying Faster Than You Can Say “Prime”

When it comes to Black Friday deals on clothing, you can certainly expect a pileup. Every retailer under the sun is getting in on the action and clamoring for your dollars with the promise of endless discounts on all the garments we’re buying this season — holiday party dresses, weatherproof snow boots , and PJs that will have you couch-bound and eating leftovers in high style. But nowhere in the world — the world of 1s and 0s, to be precise — are the stylish discounts as numerous as on Amazon