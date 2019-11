The Full Frost Moon Is In Taurus, & It’s Time To Indulge

As you may already know, each month’s moon has a different traditional name. And November’s full moon has quite a few. Along with the Frost Moon, it’s sometimes called the Mourning Moon , Beaver Moon, Snow Moon , Fog Moon, or Moon of Storms. These names came into being because of the cold November weather, and, according to Farmer’s Almanac , because it's a signal that it's time for hunters to set their beaver traps.