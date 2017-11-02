4 Ways To Celebrate This Month’s Mysterious Full Moon

This Saturday, November 4, will see the moon reach peak fullness at 1:23 a.m. EST. Known as the Full Frost Moon, the Beaver Moon, and, in the most spiritual sense, the Mourning Moon, this lunar phase invites us to dig deep.
Last month's full moon, which goes by the Blood Moon or Hunter Moon, got us started down this reflective path with its ties to death and nature's "winding down" that accompanies fall and winter. Now, we're called upon to consider how those topics affect us personally.
Think of the full moon as a spotlight — in November, it's pointing right at you. The emphasis on the personal and the internal can be a lot of pressure, but, as the holidays and the end of the year approach, your psyche could probably use a little love and attention. Use this lunar phase to restore your emotions, clear away reminders of the past, and express something you've unnecessarily bottled up. The dark nights to come needn't bring you down.
Ahead, we've rounded up four ways to observe and celebrate the Mourning Moon.