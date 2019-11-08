Girlfriend Collective’s Newest Leggings Colorways Won’t Stick Around For Long

If you’re a regular reader of this site, you may have noticed a pattern in our fall fashion coverage. Sure, we filled you in on street style and next season’s runway trends; the best knitwear, outerwear, and general all-around coziness; and all the breaking fashion-related tea that can be spilled. But the one area where we really consider ourselves experts? Leggings. We’ve left no proverbial stone unturned when it comes to this to universal wardrobe staple, beloved by gym rats, club-goers, and couch potatoes alike. Leggings are available in so many iterations these days that it’s hard to know where to put your pennies — and regarding this question, we’re doing our best to help.
There’s one leggings-maker that we swear by for a particularly important reason. Girlfriend Collective’s signature leggings are part of a larger activewear collection that’s militantly sustainable, making use of recycled polyester and ECONYL (nylon made from discarded fishing nets) in addition to making sure that their manufacturers are paid a living wage. We’ve been superfans of the brand since they launched with a viral marketing campaign back in 2017, so we were extra-excited to see the launch of a new group of colorways on their site today.
Cheekily attributed to the Pacific Northwest and all of its righteous earth-soldier-dom, the five new colors are fall-ready but still refreshing, in shades like aqua, light green, and a cool slate gray. Signature silhouettes — the Paloma Bra, the longer-line Topanga Bra, the High-Rise Bike Short, and the Compressive High-Rise Leggings can be found in the new rainbow of shades, which are drawn from the scenic inspiration that surrounds the brand’s Seattle offices. Did we also mention that shipping is free site-wide? You heard that right — not a penny for postage. So click through here or below to check out the best of the new goods, which are definitely not going to stick around for long.
