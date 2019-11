Girlfriend Collective’s Newest Leggings Colorways Won’t Stick Around For Long

Cheekily attributed to the Pacific Northwest and all of its righteous earth-soldier-dom , the five new colors are fall-ready but still refreshing, in shades like aqua, light green, and a cool slate gray. Signature silhouettes — the Paloma Bra, the longer-line Topanga Bra, the High-Rise Bike Short, and the Compressive High-Rise Leggings can be found in the new rainbow of shades, which are drawn from the scenic inspiration that surrounds the brand’s Seattle offices. Did we also mention that shipping is free site-wide? You heard that right — not a penny for postage. So click through here or below to check out the best of the new goods, which are definitely not going to stick around for long.