"We love our leggings and bras and the recycled polyester fabric we are able to use, but we also realized there are so many other ways to be sustainable and started digging into options," its cofounder, Ellie Dinh, told Refinery29. "Deadstock fabric and highly renewable fibers like modal were perfect options to start playing with T-shirts and other pieces for an initial limited run. From here we'll keep researching and growing more eco-friendly layering options. (We have more tees, tanks, bodysuits, wraps, and a few more pieces in the line-up for the fall and winter). We don't want to be known for just leggings and bras — we're in this to make all activewear as great as it can be."