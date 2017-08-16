As August enters full swing, we find ourselves looking for real closet MVPs: clothing that can carry us through this weird period of transitional dressing. The ideal item? Something breezy enough for the next heatwave, warm enough to protect from the overenthusiastic office AC, and soft enough to wear on during those Lazy Sunday hangovers. That's a tall order, but Girlfriend Collective is here to save us from our Goldilocks Syndrome.
Since taking over your Facebook feed by promising free leggings, the brand has won us over with its super-comfortable fits and expanded its product offering with a new crop of summer shades. Now, it's gone beyond bras and leggings and introduced its very first T-shirt, which are being sold for $28 and are available in sizes XS – L. Dubbed “The Bardot," the tees are made from a 50/50 blend of certified organic Pima cotton (the good stuff) and modal — also known as sustainably harvested beechwood.
"We love our leggings and bras and the recycled polyester fabric we are able to use, but we also realized there are so many other ways to be sustainable and started digging into options," its cofounder, Ellie Dinh, told Refinery29. "Deadstock fabric and highly renewable fibers like modal were perfect options to start playing with T-shirts and other pieces for an initial limited run. From here we'll keep researching and growing more eco-friendly layering options. (We have more tees, tanks, bodysuits, wraps, and a few more pieces in the line-up for the fall and winter). We don't want to be known for just leggings and bras — we're in this to make all activewear as great as it can be."
Like Girlfriend Collective's previous items, these shirts are made via transparent manufacturing processes that prioritize safe labor practices and minimize environmental impact. In other words, this is one top that's gentle on your pocket, body, and conscience.