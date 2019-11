Kaitlynn Carter Isn’t Ready To Label Her Sexuality

Though she feels pressure to define her sexuality after having a relationship with a woman, Carter says that she isn’t ready to do that just yet. “I still don’t feel like I’m in a place to label my sexuality one way or another, but I’m okay with that. It’s something I’m still exploring and figuring out,” she writes. “It’s been interesting to watch friends and strangers alike assume I’ll automatically revert to being attracted to men, as if they’re more familiar with my sexuality than I am. Even I don’t entirely understand what my experience this summer means for me going forward — and it’s my experience.”