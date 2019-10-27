These Zappos boots are made for walking, full stop. This is a list of the highest-rated boots from those who have actually worn them in styles that are totally on trend right now. Yes, instead of you having to search the deepest depths of the internet for hours on end to find the perfect fall boots, let someone else do the work for you. These have all been road-tested and customer-approved, all you have to do is scroll.
Looking for a pair of go-go boots that give the ‘60s classic a 2019 update? Or, maybe you need a chunky boot to stomp through the falling leaves? They’re all here in whatever shade of black you need or heel height you prefer. Low-heel booties are totally in this season, BTW. Even better, all 10 pairs of boots are under $100, which means you can feel comfortable not only sliding your feet into them but sliding your credit card to pay for them.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.