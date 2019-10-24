While one would assume life under jock rule would be terrible for everyone — see: killer American Ninja Idol — “Canta Tu Vida” proves Sam is thriving with the athletes. She might have to make Turbo’s breakfasts, and he might throw them at a door in a fit of paranoia, but Sam seems as content as anyone could be at the end of the world. As we witness in her first scene of “Canta,” Sam takes pride in her parfait-making skills. Later, she explains the painstaking work she put into figuring out how to grow strawberries in a radioactive wasteland. It’s not like anyone demanded Sam learn how to return super-fruits to Glendale — she did that on her own.

