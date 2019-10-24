Just in case you aren’t familiar with the CW mystery series, here is a Moose-specific, “previously on Riverdale” recap to catch you up. Kearsley’s character was a student at Riverdale High School and a member of the varsity football team. Before he left the show (only temporarily, if you've seen the Oct. 23 episode of Riverdale!), he had a secret relationship with one of Riverdale's main characters, Kevin (Casey Cott), but was afraid to make their relationship public. Fash forward to the end of season 3 and Moose is practically forced to admit he is attracted to men to his father. His father isn’t accepting of Moose's sexual orientation, so Moose decides to move to Glendale to live with his aunt.