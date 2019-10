Halfway through the season, there is a Wesley-centric episode epically narrated by RZA (yeah, that RZA) that reveals what motivates Turbo. He actually forced Wesley to pick between him and his cousin Emmett before the blast, encouraging Wesley to injure his family member in a game. Wesley finally realizes that Turbo wants Josh killed and has taken others’ lives because he is jealous of anyone who gets close to Wesley. His toxic love for Wesley fuels his rage and the two prepare to duel at the end of episode 5. Oh, and Wesley has to voice all of this because some injury has left Turbo unable to speak, so he can only communicate through grumbling.