Rightfully, Josh lures Burr into a trap that causes the antihero to be covered in pounds of cereal. The captured children on freed and Josh and Wesley decide to imprison Burr. Wesley later says this is because they don’t want to kill anyone, which is confusing because they have killed Ghoulies and it seems like Burr is halfway to Ghoulie, but with an even more devious brain. Plus, the end of episode 4 shows that some type of uncontrollable mutation is occurring within Burr’s body. So, he is basically becoming a monster, so Josh and Wesley are probably definitely going to regret keeping him alive.