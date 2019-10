Netflix’s Daybreak Is A Hilarious Mix Between Mad Max & The Society

It’s all very Mad Max: Fury Road, but without any adults present post-apocalypse in the trailer (Matthew Broderick plays the optimistic principal pre-bomb) this series could be the next Society , another Netflix series about teenagers forced to navigate the world after a (albeit very different) disaster. The difference here is that while The Society was a thoughtful exploration of the darker side of human nature a la Lord of the Flies, Daybreak relishes in the humor of the whole world going bonkers. Josh speaks directly to the camera, as do other characters in the trailer.