Here’s where we start to learn a little bit more about all these kids. There’s Cassandra and Allie (Rachel Keller and Kathryn Newton), who are sisters and Cassandra is very much the “perfect” one and set to go off to Yale the following year. Allie has a crush on Will (Jaques Colimon), who doesn’t necessarily reciprocate her feelings. Kelly and Harry get into a fight, and she’s not sure where they stand anymore. Luke comments that his girlfriend, Helena (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), isn’t at the rager because she doesn’t like this type of thing (she’s super religious). It’s also revealed that Becca (Gideon Adlon) is sort of the documenter/photographer of everything, and doesn’t want to join the party with Sam (Sean Berdy), because she’s busy taking pictures. Sam, who is deaf, has a brother named Campbell (Toby Wallace), and the two do not get along since Campbell has a disturbing rage streak. Elle (Olivia DeJonge), who is super shy and feels like an outcast, refuses some advances. And outside, Grizz notices that the writing he saw on the wall earlier in the day is now gone. Also, back in his own bed (because he’s kind of a “nerd”), Gordie (José Julián) learns that they appear to be cut off from the outside world, with no internet or wifi.