As we learn throughout the season, after a bus ride goes horribly wrong, a few dozen kids are dropped off but their parents aren't around to collect them. Their parents aren’t home, and they’re nowhere in the town. Aside from the group of them, no one else is actually in the town. Fearing the worst — and there are varying degrees of “the worst” for everyone — they form their own society with rules and laws until that is turned completely on its head, which becomes Lord of the Flies meets Riverdale. And just when things really start picking up, we’re pulled out of New Ham. So what’s going on in New Ham, where are the kids, are their parents still alive, and is The Society happening in another dimension ? Those are just a few of the things that need a deeper explanation.