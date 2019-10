Greta Gerwig’s Little Women Is Going To Have A Very Different Timeline

At just 25, Ronan has already been nominated for three Academy Awards, and if the buzz around her performance here is accurate, she might well be a front-runner in this year’s Best Actress race. Meanwhile, 24-year-old Pugh has been having an exceptionally good year, earning rave reviews for her performances in Fighting With My Family Midsommar , and now, Little Women. A Best Supporting Actress nod might land her up against co-star Laura Dern, whose performance in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story is also getting noticed. (Both movies will likely get nominated for Best Picture and Best Director, which would pit Baumbach and Gerwig, who are partners in real-life, against each other in the Oscars race.)