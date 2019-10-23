Everything Leaving Netflix This November

One of the most anticipated winter releases of 2019 is Greta Gerwig's reinterpretation of the classic novel, Little Women. With an all-star cast featuring Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, and Timothée Chalamet, its Christmas Day release will give many reason to head to theaters. But, there's a looming deadline: The 1994 version of the story, starring a young Winona Ryder and Christian Bale, is leaving Netflix in a mere few weeks.
It joins dozens more films and series leaving the streaming platform to make room for even more Netflix Originals. So, in addition to watching Laurie (Bale) and Jo (Ryder) wrestle with their emotions one last time before they disappear on November 1, make time to watch the rest of the titles leaving your queue.