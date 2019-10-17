Adam Driver Is As Heartbreaking As He Is Tall In Marriage Story Trailer

Divorce is often a difficult process, but the new Marriage Story trailer proves a divorce from Adam Driver is even worse. Our favorite tall actor stars alongside Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming Netflix film about a husband and wife who must navigate the end of their relationship with the future of their child. Written and directed by Greta Gerwig's husband, Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story explores the heartbreaking reality of separating while still, in many ways, staying together.
Advertisement
The trailer paints a clearer picture of the couple's situation, and how sometimes the reasons you fall in love are the same reasons you fall apart. We also get a glimpse of Driver and Johansson's incredible costars, including Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty, Merritt Wever, and Azhy Robertson.
It's not all emotional turmoil. The film still has moments of levity, as shown in the trailer when an overexcited Hagerty attempts to embrace and lift Driver, but only wraps her arms around his waist. He really is very tall.
"I realized I'd never really come alive for myself," Johansson tearfully muses in the trailer. "I was just being his aliveness."
For Driver, it's all about their son.
"He needs to know that I fought for him," he insists.
Somewhere in the middle, they'll find their new normal.
Marriage Story arrives in select theaters on November 6 and on Netflix on December 6.
Advertisement