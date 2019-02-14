There have been countless sports-related movies throughout the years. From soccer in Bend It Like Beckham to football in Friday Night Lights, pretty much every sport has been depicted on the big screen and now it’s time for wrestling to have that opportunity. With the help of all-star cast, Fighting with My Family will definitely teach audiences about what it takes to become a World Wrestling Entertainment superstar.
Produced by former wrestler Dwayne Johnson, Fighting with My Family is based on a 2012 documentary (The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family) that introduced professional British wrestler Paige. The new British-American film, which just premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, follows Paige from her early childhood to her success as a WWE champion. Although the Paige and her family members are all professional athletes, Johnson is the only main cast member who is actually a wrestler. He is joined by well-known and rising actors who will surely impress you with both their wrestling and acting skills.