Kris Jenner Opts For Jennifer Lawrence’s Wedding Over Kim K.’s Birthday Dinner

By the looks of her Instagram Story, Kim Kardashian West celebrated her birthday last night with a dinner party, a game of Cards Against Humanity, a makeover from none other than Kylie Jenner, and a pink ribbon proclaiming that “today is all about me.” One family member must have missed that last memo, though: momager Kris Jenner decided to skip the pre-birthday dinner and head to Rhode Island instead for Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding.
Kardashian West has joked before that she is no longer Jenner’s favorite daughter, but skipping her birthday festivities? Ice cold.
Lawrence married Cooke Maroney at the Belcourt of Newport in front of 150 guests. Jenner was photographed arriving at the mansion with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble — and they weren’t the only stars in attendance. Nicole Richie, Adele, and Ashley Olsen, among others, also flew out to Newport for the nuptials. According to The Daily Mail, Jenner and Gamble were also spotted grabbing some late-night burgers after the party.
Lawrence has had an ongoing relationship with the Kardashians. After fangirling over their reality show for years, she successfully befriended Jenner and even got drunk with Kardashian West. More recently, she appeared via FaceTime on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Meanwhile, Kardashian West — who turns 39 on October 21 — had a more low-key celebration at home. Her Insta Story shows a fully decked-out dinner table complete with balloons, plastic sunglasses, and a “Happy Kim Day” centerpiece. “Look at my dinner table!” she squeals. “So cute.”
In recent years, Kardashian West has shied away from the larger, extravagant birthday bashes of her past and opted for more intimate celebrations and dinners with her family and friends. But even if she isn’t planning a Kylie-level themed party this year, it seems unlikely that this is the last we hear of her special day this week — after all, it isn’t a Kardashian-Jenner birthday without a cake.
In recent years, Kardashian West has shied away from the larger, extravagant birthday bashes of her past and opted for more intimate celebrations and dinners with her family and friends. But even if she isn’t planning a Kylie-level themed party this year, it seems unlikely that this is the last we hear of her special day this week — after all, it isn’t a Kardashian-Jenner birthday without a cake.
Advertisement