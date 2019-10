In the first season, Jessica Biel (an executive producer on the series) portrayed Cora Tannetti, a mother who stabs a stranger to death during an ordinary day at the beach. Cora denies knowing why she committed the crime, and Pullman explores her past in order to reveal the truth about what caused Cora to snap. In season 2, a young boy (Elisha Henig) murders his “parents,” only for Ambrose to discover the chilling connection between this crime and the cult the boy was raised in.