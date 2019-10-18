10 Bridal Fashion Trends That Will Be Everywhere In 2020

Calling all 2020 brides: New York Bridal Fashion Week has officially wrapped, and there was no shortage of tulle-filled wedding dress inspo on the runway. Every April and October, bridal designers unveil their latest sartorial visions for the modern bride. The looks range from prim and polished, to bold and billowing and everything in between. Even if you don’t have any immediate plans to walk down the aisle, it’s hard not to fall head over heels for all the intricate embroidery, romantic lace, and eye-catching sparkles.
While white continues to be the go-to option for most brides-to-be, designers now offer wedding ensembles in a range of hues like blush, champagne, and baby blue. Some are even expanding into patterns with colorful abstract and floral prints. Generally, bridal design has become more daring and adventurous in recent years. Brides used to be quite limited to classic white dresses. Today, they can play around not only with color and texture, but with silhouettes and shapes as well. Jumpsuits and pantsuits are becoming more commonplace on the bridal runways, as are minidresses and matching sets.
This season’s crop of shows solidified that the days of being required to wear a poofy white dress are long gone (though there are still plenty of those to choose from). Whether you’re looking to make a statement with voluminous sleeves or flapper-inspired fringe, click ahead for the bridal trends we can’t get enough of.