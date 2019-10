10 Bridal Fashion Trends That Will Be Everywhere In 2020

While white continues to be the go-to option for most brides-to-be, designers now offer wedding ensembles in a range of hues like blush , champagne, and baby blue. Some are even expanding into patterns with colorful abstract and floral prints. Generally, bridal design has become more daring and adventurous in recent years. Brides used to be quite limited to classic white dresses. Today, they can play around not only with color and texture, but with silhouettes and shapes as well. Jumpsuits and pantsuits are becoming more commonplace on the bridal runways, as are minidresses and matching sets.