Experts Say These Will Be The Top Wedding Trends Of 2019

A wedding is truly about a couple looking toward their future together. That's why it makes sense, symbolically, to find fresh new ways to decorate and celebrate the big day. As brides and grooms start to plan out their ceremonies and receptions for 2019, these are some of the forward-looking trends the experts think will be hot next year.
Colors
According to Wedding Wire, varying shades of purples are taking over from the pinks of years past. "You can make it light and airy or bold and dramatic," Christina Millikin of Glow Events in San Francisco told the site.
Other experts told Brides that pastels like celadon green will be huge next spring. For metallic accents, Wedding Wire predicts copper and rust will have a moment.
ElegantWeddingInvites.com has even more choices in its top 10 colors for 2019 list: silver sage, dusty rose, dusty orange, sunset, sun yellow, berry pink, dusty blue, purples, champagne gold, and cinnamon.
Flowers
Instead of hovering in the air, floral installations will be moving to the tables, LauraJean of LauraJean Floral & Event Design told Wedding Wire. Based on Pinterest, WeddingForward.com predicts that floral arches will be big (literally and figuratively) too. When it comes to bouquets and centerpieces, Wedding Wire says there's an emphasis on greenery, accented by a few bold flowers.
Signage
Now that cutesy chalkboards are over, it seems couples are going for cutesy light boxes for their signage. For a more upscale (and more expensive) look, there's also neon.
Tables
Along with all that greenery, experts told Brides that black accents, velvet, and lucite are elements that will make for some gorgeous, modern tablescapes. On the other hand, some might go for an old-school, over-the-top touch and place monogrammed napkins at every place setting.
Smart Sustainability
While minimalism is having a moment, per Wedding Wire, another way couples are saving the Earth and their cash is by reusing elements of their decor. They're moving flowers from the ceremony to the reception, using fewer centerpieces, and making the food part of the design.
Favors
Keeping with the idea that everything in a wedding has to be as personalized as possible, the trend for guest favors is to make them related to the couple's hometowns (or current towns), and usually food-related, Wedding Wire reports.
Timing
More weddings are taking place on Sundays, after a weekend of celebration. For the sake of all the guests' careers, we hope those receptions are on the early side, especially since tequila and Scotch tastings are another popular addition to the party.
