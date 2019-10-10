For most of the year, Bachelor fans have plenty to watch and talk about, because the franchise airs new material from January to September, like clockwork. But, that still leaves three whole months when we all have to go Bachelor-less and subsist on Instagram posts and news stories about Bachelor people. But, one way to bring the series into the off-months is to dress in a Bachelor-inspired Halloween costume. October deserves a few roses, too.
Whether you pull from The Bachelor, Bachelorette, or Bachelor in Paradise, a Bach-themed costume is a conversation starter that will allow you to talk to anyone who’s willing to listen about Peter the Pilot’s unbelievable accident. Or Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson. Or whatever Evan Bass and Carly Waddell will name their new baby. As a Bachelor fan, you probably want to chat about anything and everything, and your costume will draw the like-minded toward you at any Halloween gathering.
The costumes in the following slideshow range from basic to pretty specific, so now it’s time for you to decide whether you want to be a Bachelorette handing out roses or figure out how to best dress as a dude who travels the country in a van.