Sorry, Bachelor Nation, You Can’t All Come To Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams’ Wedding

After John Paul Jones came in like a wrecking ball at Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson’s Bachelor In Paradise wedding, future Bachelor Nation couples may want to think twice about putting the entire volatile reality TV franchise community in the same room on what’s supposed to be the happiest day of their lives. While former Bachelorette and BIP contestant Wells Adams says he’s still “really close friends” with people both in front of and behind the cameras of the show, his wedding to Modern Family star Sarah Hyland will not be a hugely Bachelor Nation affair.
“I would like to say a blanket statement that we can’t invite everybody from Bachelor Nation,” Hyland told Refinery29 at Facebook’s US launch of its new Facebook Dating feature. “We love you all and we’re very sorry if you’re not invited. There’s a lot of people. We have a huge preliminary guest list that we need to cut down like crazy. So, sorry in advance.”
Which means, no, Chris Harrison won’t be officiating.
“I would hate to put him to work,” Adams said. “He’s a friend of ours now. I wouldn’t want to do that to him.”
However, their wedding will still be significant for Bachelor Nation: their courtship is one of the first success stories of Bachelor-Hollywood romance, proving that rumored couples like Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron and model Gigi Hadid might actually work out.
“You’re welcome, Tyler and Gigi,” Hyland joked, later adding, “Bachelor Nation is huge. The Bachelor shows are huge. Everyone’s a massive fan of it. I think by us actually working out in real life, it’s like, ‘Oh, it can work out if I reach out.’ Not saying we’re responsible for everything...even though we are. JK. I think if it’s meant to be and it is compatible, that’s what it is.”
And then they can have weddings that John Paul Jones isn’t allowed at, either.
