Sorry, Bachelor Nation, You Can’t All Come To Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams’ Wedding

After John Paul Jones came in like a wrecking ball at Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson ’s Bachelor In Paradise wedding, future Bachelor Nation couples may want to think twice about putting the entire volatile reality TV franchise community in the same room on what’s supposed to be the happiest day of their lives. While former Bachelorette and BIP contestant Wells Adams says he’s still “really close friends” with people both in front of and behind the cameras of the show, his wedding to Modern Family star Sarah Hyland will not be a hugely Bachelor Nation affair.