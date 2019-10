Lady Gaga Celebrates A Milestone By Dyeing Her Hair Everyone’s Favorite Color

Gaga has never been one to shy away from trying new colors, and this year, she has definitely focused on pastel shades: she rang in 2019 with a dusty lilac before switching to silver and, finally, going cotton candy blue just in time for the Golden Globes. “Gaga was the one who wanted blue hair for the Golden Globes,” Aspiras told Refinery29 last month. “Color is what we are known for, so that night we stayed true to her individuality. If she went out there with just blonde hair, it wouldn’t have been true to who she really is.”