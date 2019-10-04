Are We Reading Too Much Into Miley Cyrus Hanging Out With Cody Simpson?

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," she wrote in late August. "Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will...BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar."