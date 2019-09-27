Hailey Bieber Wore A $56 Dress To Her Bachelorette Party — And It’s Still Available

It may seem like Hailey and Justin Bieber have been planning a wedding forever, but the wait is coming to an end soon. Their nuptials are slated to take place on Monday in South Carolina. The whole affair has been in the works for a while. In fact, the two are technically already married (in case the shared surname didn’t tip you off) — they had a civil ceremony in New York City last September. But the couple is going to finally get their traditional wedding in just a few days, and Hailey is taking her status as a bride-to-be seriously.
Case in point: the epic, last-minute bachelorette party that her BFFs threw for her in Los Angeles. Kendall Jenner was spotted on Wednesday shopping at an adult sex store in LA, according to People. That night, Hailey took to social media and revealed that her bachelorette festivities were, indeed, going down.
“Tonight,” Bieber captioned a picture of herself that she shared on her Instagram Stories. Her bachelorette outfit included an Oh Polly fitted, strapless white dress (that rings in at $56!), a white Jacquemus purse, and — of course — her sparkler of an engagement ring. A shimmery lavender manicure was the perfect final touch, and we must say: This entire ensemble has girls’ night out vibes written all over it.
So, naturally, we’ve scoured the world wide web for dupes of Hails’ bachelorette dress, and we come bearing gifts for all. Ahead, check out our faves, and be sure to start searching for bridal veils to top off the look.