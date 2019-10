Hailey Bieber Wore A $56 Dress To Her Bachelorette Party — And It’s Still Available

It may seem like Hailey and Justin Bieber have been planning a wedding forever, but the wait is coming to an end soon. Their nuptials are slated to take place on Monday in South Carolina . The whole affair has been in the works for a while. In fact, the two are technically already married (in case the shared surname didn’t tip you off) — they had a civil ceremony in New York City last September. But the couple is going to finally get their traditional wedding in just a few days, and Hailey is taking her status as a bride-to-be seriously.