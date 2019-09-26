Kendall Jenner & Friends Threw Hailey Bieber A Last Minute Bachelorette Party

Despite the fact that Hailey and Justin Bieber’s wedding this Monday is a long time coming, the model’s bachelorette party came together at the last minute. Kendall Jenner was spotted on Wednesday shopping at an adult sex store in Los Angeles, according to People, and that night Bieber posted a photo on her Instagram story that made clear bachelorette celebrations were afoot.
“Hailey looked stunning in a white dress and veil. The group was in a wild, happy mood,” a source told the outlet. “You could tell Hailey was very excited to celebrated with her friends. She was all smiles.”
The get-together reportedly started with dinner, and ended at a 1920s themed drinks and dinner at the popular celebrity hangout Delilah.
“Tonight,” Bieber captioned a picture of herself, sporting an all-white outfit accompanied by her engagement ring. She added the hearts emoji.
The Biebers’ wedding — their second wedding after getting marrying in a New York court house last September — is taking place in South Carolina in just a few days, according to their save-the-dates. To say they’re excited is an understatement, since the groom was recently criticized for showing too much love for his wife on social media.
"Honouring your wife publicly is actually such an amazing respectful thing to do," he wrote in an Instagram exchange spotted by Comments By Celebs. "It's not only reassuring to her it's also a way of giving people something to look forward to. I'm not forcing it down anyone's throat, YOU follow ME. Should I not make songs about loving my wife or being in love or is that shoving down my love for her down your throat too. This is my life. Unfollow me if you don't like what I post."
