Today In Celebrity Mad Libs: Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise To A Fight?

As someone whose personal New Year's resolution was to get more into sports, I've been keeping a close eye on the latest news involving balls, fields, and baskets. And because not all celebrity sports content can be Beyoncé-related basketball drama, the world has a new sports-related feud to talk about — and it involves Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise.
Yes, the latest in celebrity Mad Libs involves Bieber, 25, and Cruise, 46. Seemingly out of the blue, Bieber tweeted a very clear message of attack against Cruise on Sunday night: "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the Octagon. Tom if you don't take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight?" He goes on to ask Dana White, President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, if he would like to host. Cruise, who only uses his Instagram to promote this movies, did not respond to the challenge, nor will he likely ever. (Refinery29 has reached out to Cruise and Bieber's reps for comment.)
Instead, a slew of celebs, like Cole Sprouse and Mario Lopez, have responded to the extremely macho tweet (sarcasm) to point out Bieber's lack of grammar skills.
Again, I am trying to get into sports, which means I have no clue that Bieber is talking about. So here are some questions I had about the tweet, and a few new things I learned, to fill in the blanks.listene to a track by the Biebz. (If he did listen to pop music, I feel like Cruise would prefer Selena Gomez.)
Q: What is the "Octagon"?
A: The Octagon is an impressive ring in which men and women fight. It is 750 square foot and apparently safe.
Q: Who is taller?
Q: Does Tom Cruise know who Justin Bieber is?
A: Probably. Bieber's famous enough for Cruise to have heard of his name before, but I am sure Cruise has never purposefully listened to "What Do U Mean?" In fact, I bet Cruise doesn't listen to music, so he probably hasn't even accidentally listened to a track by the Biebz. (If he did listen to pop music, I feel like Cruise would prefer Selena Gomez.)
Q: Is Tom Cruise "scared" of Justin Bieber?
A: Ever since coming back as Tom Cruise 2.0, to mixed reviews, I think he might be "scared" of the virality of being a celebrity in 2019, but he definitely isn't scared of Bieber. (Is anyone?)
Q: Is this promo for some big fight coming up?
A: Conor McGregor, a well-known and outspoken Irish fighter (currently #3 in the official UFC lightweight rankings), offered to host the festivities. He specifically mentions his company, McGregor Sports and Entertainment, which suffered substantial financial loss in late 2018. It's possible he's ready for a major reboot, and has Bieber acting as a sort of representative.
If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019
McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.
Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?
Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg
Q: Is this real?
Q: Do I have to care about this/sports?
