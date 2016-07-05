13 Things That Are Taller Than Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is apparently 5 feet 7 inches tall.
I say "apparently," but the actor has spent his whole career trying to make his true height as unapparent as possible. He's known to often use smoke and mirrors (and heeled shoes) to trick the public in photos and movie scenes.
Cruise is a solid inch shorter than me — and I never, ever would have guessed it.
So, I thought it might be fun, as an ode to Cruise for his 54th birthday on July 3, to curate a list of people, things, and oddities that are in fact taller than the actor himself.
Consider this a sneaky truth of Hollywood, revealed.
But before carrying on, I'd like to note that all heights are great, wonderful, functional, amazing, and glorious. It's just kind of hilarious that, for the duration of Cruise's career, he has been hell bent on creating a fictional height for himself.
Embrace your height. No shame in your shorty game. And now, here are 13 things taller than Cruise.
Val Kilmer — 6-Foot-0
The two starred in Top Gun together and looked eerily close in height, despite the near half-foot difference.
