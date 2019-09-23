Last night's Emmy Awards were a whirlwind. Fleabag upset the competition by beating both The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Schitt's Creek for Outstanding Comedy Series (not to mention Phoebe Waller Bridge's Lead Actress in a Comedy Series win) and Billy Porter made history by becoming the first out Black man to be nominated, nonetheless win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Pose. But now that the dust has settled, a.k.a. Twitter haters have sizzled off post Emilia Clarke's lack of an Emmy win, it's time to talk about what's really important: what everyone wore to the Emmys after-parties.
As expected, HBO and Amazon went head to head for this year's after party circuit. In one corner was the beloved cast members from Euphoria and Game of Thrones, while the other corner held everyone from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag. But it's not the shows that determine our final after party ranking, but rather, the outfits their slew of cast members walked their respective non-red carpets in.
Ahead, check out our favorite looks from both post-Emmys after-parties and cast your vote in the comment section below.