Story from TV Shows

No One Had More Fun At The Emmys Than The Game Of Thrones Cast

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
I'll be honest: It's hard not to have the best time at an awards show when your show is taking home twelve of said awards. including Outstanding Drama Series. Game Of Thrones cleaned up at the 2019 Emmys in honor of its 8th and final season, and the cast has the pictures, videos, and Instagrams to prove it.
The cast documented their experience from the beginning to the very, very end. For instance, Lena Headey hit the red carpet with a new tattoo, and Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy, kept everyone updated on the after-parties via his detailed Instagram Story. In between were hilarious and often heartwarming moments shared by the actors, who have spent eight years fighting dragons, climbing ice mountains, and resolutely not bending the knee.
Advertisement
Sophie Turner started her day watching The Devil Wears Prada. Who needs Joe Jonas by your side when you have Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep?
It also meant that once she arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, she had rested up enough to give Kit Harington the biggest hug.
Then, the cast got settled in their seats.
Ahead of the cast's presenting gig, the Lannisters hung out backstage.
Photo: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images.
And with the entire gang backstage, Allen got this incredible selfie.
Somewhere in all this, Headey and Gwendoline Christie hung out with Naomi Watts, officially passing the torch to the star, who has been cast in the Game Of Thrones prequel, Bloodmoon.
Then it was time for the after-parties. Unfortunately, Nathalie Emmanuel had to jet off early, but Game Of Thrones was in her heart.
At HBO's official after-party, Turner hung out with RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Nina West.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO.
According to Allen's Instagram story, it's also where everyone danced to Questlove.
Meanwhile, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington were hugging it out at Netflix's after-party.
We can only hope this means the two will co-star in a Netflix movie ASAP.
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series