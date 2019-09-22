Why Isn’t Joe Jonas With Sophie Turner At The Emmys?

Sophie Turner, aka Sansa Stark, aka Queen of the North, has arrived to the 2019 Emmys, where she stands to win a Best Supporting Actress Award for her work in the final season of Game of Thrones.
But Turner's husband of four months, Joe Jonas, is nowhere to be seen. Where is he tonight?
Simple: Jonas, aka the middle Jonas Brother, is off tending to his own very successful career. The Jonas Brothers are performing during the Emmys in Kansas City, MO.
Such is the reality of life as Hollywood's It-couple. Schedules don't always align — even for award shows. Since the couple couldn't slay the red carpet, they put all their love on social media.
Advertisement
Before her big night, Jonas posted a sweet message of support for his wife on an Instagram story: "I am so proud of you. You are nominated for an Emmy! You are incredible. I love you." She added it to her own Insta story with the message, "I love you bubba."
The couple spent the day apart, too. Jonas watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium, close to the concert venue.
Turner unwound before what could be a stressful day with the ultimate antidote: Watching The Devil Wears Prada.
Advertisement