Tinder Is Taking Things To The Next Level With An Interactive “Swipe Night” Series

Swiping through Tinder can be a horror show. The dating app company now wants to make it even scarier this Halloween, with their debut entertainment programming, “Swipe Night.” I know exactly what you’re thinking: “Isn’t Tinder entertaining already?” It sure can be — if rampant shirtlessness, people posing with heavily-sedated tigers, and unbridled catfishing are amusing to you — but Tinder is taking it to the next level, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch-style.
Tinder’s “Swipe Night” is about a post-apocalyptic world where users swipe through action choices, like a choose-your-own-adventure book, except on a smartphone. In a press release, Tinder said that users will experience “moral dilemmas and practical choices,” which, let’s be honest, doesn’t sound any different from a normal Tinder swiping sesh. The story was written by Nicole Delaney, who writes for Big Mouth on Netflix, and Brandon Zuck, who writes for HBO’s Insecure.
In order to play the game, you’ll have open (or re-install) Tinder on Sunday nights, with a six-episode installment beginning at October 6 at 6 p.m. in your time zone. The “Swipe Night” content will only be available for six hours, so exercise those index fingers and thumbs. A little heavy-handed with the 666 reference, eh?
What’s more, Tinder says that playing “Swipe Night” will help you get more matches. The app will save your plot choices onto your profile, so potential Tinder hookups (or relationships, I guess) can match based on their gameplay and chat about their choices. I’m shuddering at the thought of my Bandersnatch choices being broadcast to every DTF cutie within an eight-mile radius, but hopefully “Swipe Night” won’t end with someone chopping up their dad and burying him in the garden.
