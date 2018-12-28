Bandersnatch's Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Is Better As A Choose-Your-Own-Meme

This post contains light spoilers for Netflix's Bandersnatch.
Netflix ended 2018 with a bang. The streaming service unleashed a cruel, and addicting, choose-your-own-adventure, Bandersnatch, the first full-length film from its Black Mirror series. It's cruel because the audiences messes with the mind of the film's protagonist, Stefan (Fionn Whitehead), and it's addicting because...the audience gets to mess with the mind of the film's protagonist.
With a slew of tragic and intense endings, Bandersnatch isn't exactly what one would consider a morning binge-watch, but dedicated Netflix fans found a way to watch, and then re-watch, the film in its first few hours of availability. Theories and easter eggs from the show are already flooding Reddit and Twitter, but the best part of a new Netflix gem is the internet's reaction to it.
In a world where viewers are forced to choose whether Stefan lives or dies, choose memes instead.
Me having a conversation with Stefan and telling him I’m from the future and controlling him through Netflix #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/XP8mlPwpTJ— Chlo (@chloejeggo) December 28, 2018
Me at the beginning thinking I was going to help Stefan finish his video game and be successful vs me half way through knowing I am causing his mental breakdown #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/9sdQUzSwxi— Bianca (@VivasLaBianca) December 28, 2018
#Bandersnatch— Mesut (@Tvvittergod1) December 28, 2018
Stefan: Who's doing this to me? I know there's someone there!
Me: pic.twitter.com/bUufgVqbct
me making decisions for stefan knowing that black mirror is actually controlling me and none of the choices i make are actually mine #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/r6creV3Mye— rihanna’s left tiddy (@bluapryl) December 28, 2018
stefan sweetie I am so sorry , I’m making your life a living hell but I swear, I. AM. TRYING. #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/61BJL2DuJ1— shianna (@theyluvshii) December 28, 2018
