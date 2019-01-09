Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is essentially 312 minutes (or up to a trillion minutes) of Black Mirror Easter eggs, all of them presented slowly and carefully until you're trapped until a pile of inside references. So, prepare yourself: These narratives are going to become thickly intertwined.
Because Bandersnatch is Black Mirror's choose-your-own-adventure movie, it makes sense that this particular story may exist within the greater BM 'verse. Frames not only refer to other scenes from Bandersnatch, they also refer to other episodes of Black Mirror.
This is a dangerous web you're weaving, Charlier Brooker, and we love every minute of it.
Ahead, with the help of Reddit, we've uncovered a few of the biggest Easter eggs embedded within Bandersnatch's claws.