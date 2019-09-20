Meghan Markle’s $13,500 Valentino Gown Stole The Spotlight At Misha Nonoo’s Wedding

Fashion designer Misha Nonoo and her oil tycoon fiancé, Mikey Hess, said their "I dos" at sunset today in a 17th century villa in Rome (casual). But while we couldn't be happier for the newlyweds, if we're being completely honest, it wasn't so much their vows that got our attention, but rather, a certain royal couple that showed up to hear them.
We haven't seen a whole lot of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since the birth of their son, Archie, in early May. But if there was ever a time that she'd leave the baby at home (i.e., Windsor Castle), it'd be to celebrate alongside one of her closest gal pals.
For the ceremony, the Duchess of Sussex went with a black tulle gown courtesy of Valentino. The dress, which once sold for a whopping $13,500, included puff-sleeves, a floor length skirt and a rhinestone-encrusted bodice.
Nonoo, who's rumored to be the friend behind it all, a.k.a. the set up that led to last year's royal wedding, has been tied to Britain's royal family for years. But setting up everyone's favorite celebrity couple isn't her only bragging right. She also collaborated with the Duchess on her latest endeavor, a workwear collection tied to charitable means (and much, much more). What a duo, am I right?
