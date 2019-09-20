Why Are Ivanka Trump & Meghan Markle At The Same Wedding?

A wedding has brought Meghan Markle and Ivanka Trump together. Or, well — at least it brought them to the same room. Both women are guests at mutual friend Misha Nonoo’s wedding, per Vanity Fair.
Nonoo’s wedding to entrepreneur Michael Hess was held at the Cinecittà Studios in Rome, the place where movies like Roman Holiday, Ben-Hur, and Cleopatra were filmed.
Nonoo is one of Meghan's best friends, and recently launched a fashion-related charitable endeavor with Meghan.
Trump attended the event with her husband, Jared Kushner, while Meghan and Prince Harry flew in for the event. (In case you're curious, People reports that yes, the royal couple arrived via a commercial airliner.)
The union of Trump and Meghan at this wedding has some potential to be awkward. As a royal, Meghan is not supposed to express political opinions as a royal, but as an actress and activist, she was entitled to — which she did in a 2016 interview with The Larry Wilmore Show.
"You're not just voting for a woman if it's Hillary just because she's a woman," Meghan said at the time, "but certainly because Trump has made it easy to see you don't really want that kind of world."
In response, when her comment was repeated to him years later, the POTUS reportedly claimed he “didn’t know [Meghan] was nasty.” (He later denied using the word “nasty” on Twitter, declaring “fake news.”)
In addition to Meghan and Trump, other guests on the list included newly-engaged Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, and Prince Harry’s cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Karlie Kloss was also in attendance with Josh Kushner, brother of Trump’s husband Jared, whom she recently wed. The Kushners are reportedly good friends with Nonoo’s groom, Hess, having all attended Harvard together.
In a recent interview, Nonoo gushed over Meghan, whom she declared has not changed at all since marrying into the royal family.
“You may think because someone’s so busy that they’re not there, but that has never changed, how genuinely thoughtful she is,” Nonoo told the The New York Times. “I’m sure people probably think, like, ‘Things must be so different!’ et cetera, et cetera. ‘That must affect her friendships!’ But all I can say is that from my perspective, she has not changed as a friend.”
