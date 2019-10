“Vetements has always been a collective of creative minds. We will continue to push the boundaries even further, respecting codes and the authentic values of the brand, and keep on supporting honest creativity and genuine talent,” Demna’s brother Guram Gvasalia, cofounder and chief executive officer of the Zurich-based fashion house, tells WWD in a statement. “What Demna has accomplished over the past few years represents a key chapter in the story of Vetements. We are very grateful to Demna for having contributed to the great momentum of the house.” While certain subsets of the fashion industry hail Gvasali as the “designer who ignited the streetwear juggernaut,” he has developed a bit of a reputation as a troll. And considering the jeans with the zipper that opens on the butt, the pull-on thigh-high boots that double as pants, the $1,100 version of a shopping bag that came free with any purchase, and the designer dupe of IKEA's FRAKTA carryall he designed as creative director at Balenciaga — we get it.