Remember When Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Were Private About Their Relationship?

After a summer filled with breakup rumors and shots at “sources” for starting those breakup rumors, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are giving the world something to talk about. Specifically, that something is Sprouse and Reinhart’s Instagram make out session that would put Betty and Jughead’s Riverdale hookups to shame.
On Friday, Sprouse shared a four-shot pic of him and Reinhart, looking extra cozy, in honor of CW co-star and girlfriend’s birthday on September 13.
“Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th and haven’t I just been so lucky ever since?” wrote Sprouse in the caption of the photos, which include one of him and Reinhart in a full-on lip-lock.
The photos of come after Reinhart called Sprouse her boyfriend in an interview with Coveteur and declared the two were planning a couples Halloween costume.
“I don’t want to spoil it if it’s not going to happen, but it’s a TV duo,” Reinhart teased in the article.
Reinhart and Sprouse are clearly very much together, despite reports this summer that they had split after two years of dating. The pair shut down those rumors — which were seemingly confirmed in an article for W — and have showered one another with love on social media since. For Sprouse’s birthday in August, Reinhart even wrote him a love poem, which she posted on Instagram.
I tried to find a poem that I could send to you. Because my words were failing me. But I searched and found nothing that did you justice. All of these love poems can’t get it right. No one else’s words could ever fit. They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you. -sappy nighttime birthday poem for @colesprouse
All of these public displays of affection are very different from how the couple started. Once upon a time, Reinhart and Sprouse refused to acknowledge their real-life relationship in interviews. Reinhart even shot back on people speculating about her romance with Sprouse on Tumblr in 2017, writing:
"It’s horrifying how invested some people are in my love life. Emphasis on 'my.' It is mine. It is private. If a stranger’s love life is causing you anger, frustration or anxiety…please reevaluate your priorities.”
In a 2018 interview with Who What Wear, Reinhart clarified her desire to keep her love life private.
"I think it's just that I'm so protective over [my relationship]. It's not something the world needs to know about, because if you give them anything, they are just going to want more.”
Reinhart is right: Her relationship with Sprouse is hers, and hers alone. However, the real-life Bughead does look pretty adorable getting cozy on the ‘gram, so don’t fault us if we double tap their PDA, please.
