Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart One-Up Breakup Rumors With A Sex Cult

Ever since reports dropped that the golden couple of Riverdale, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, split up, fans wondered just what happened between the couple. Now, Reinhart has taken to Instagram to let the world know how little they know about whatever is going on between her and her maybe-on, maybe-off boyfriend.
The breakup between the real-life Betty and Jughead may have surprised for fans, who only saw the relationship's highlights on the Met Gala red carpet and spread out on the Riverdale casts' Instagrams. The couple preferred to keep details of their relationship private.
Advertisement
"It’s horrifying how invested some people are in my love life. Emphasis on 'my.' It is mine. It is private," Reinhart wrote on Tumblr in 2017. "If a stranger’s love life is causing you anger, frustration or anxiety…please reevaluate your priorities."
Their alleged breakup hasn't stopped sources from coming out of the woodwork with details and predictions about what could be next. Per a source for People, friends saw the Sprousehart breakup coming, as "things have felt super heavy in the relationship for a while, and it got to be too much." Still, the source claims that the couple is "very professional" and are trying to be as "amicable and friendly as possible" — which may be why we saw Reinhart post goofy pics of her alleged ex-boyfriend on Instagram just as her breakup news broke.
Or, maybe...the two didn't break up at all?!? That's what it seems like from Reinhart's latest Instagram, which features her and Sprouse on the cover of W, looking like two very cozy vampires.
"BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know shit," Reinhart captioned the post.
Posting the same photo, Sprouse weighed in as well. "UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult," he wrote.
The pair's brand new W profile, for which their interviews were conducted separately, does not directly address their split, though both parties speak fondly of one another.
"No one knows how long we’ve been together, and no one will until we’re ready to say it," Reinhart told W. "No one knows how we fell in love, except for our close friends and us. It’s really special."
Advertisement
According to an unnamed for E! News source (who should probably start avoiding Sprouse and Reinhart about now), the two may very well be heading for a reunion thanks to your favorite CW series. The relationship reportedly ended earlier this summer, when Riverdale was on hiatus, and now that filming is happening again, "they will mend the relationship and get back together," claimed the source.
Will Sprousehart's real-life romance have as many ups and downs as Bughead's? If Reinhart and Sprouse have anything to say about it, we may never know.
Advertisement