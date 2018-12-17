Twitter did not have the best weekend, and now one Riverdale cast member is peacing out.
In addition to a tangled mess of subtweets that began with Kanye West shading Drake and soon engulfed stars like Pete Davidson, Nicki Minaj, and Ariana Grande, the stars of Riverdale had online beef of their own to deal with. Now, seemingly in reaction to such beef, Lili Reinhart is excluding herself from the Twitter narrative for the time being.
According to several posts on Reinhart’s Instagram story, the actress is taking a break from Twitter due to negativity.
"Do people on Twitter ever get tired of being so negative and disrespectful to literally everyone and everything? Are they really that miserable?”
She continued, writing:
"There's hate everywhere, but especially on Twitter. It's like a cesspool for evil 15-year-olds who don't know what the hell they're talking about and have nothing better to do. Taking a break from that toxic site and the people on it who feel the need to constantly attack me, my cast mates, my relationship, and Riverdale."
Though it’s unclear specifically what Reinhart is referring to, YouTuber Elijah Daniel did stir controversy this weekend when he tweeted his distaste for Riverdale.
"[D]oes the [R]iverdale fanbase know the show sucks and don’t care or do they just not know," wrote the vlogger.
K.J. Apa tweeted back at Daniel, writing: “Do your fans know that you’re a fuckn idiot or do they just not care?”
Ashleigh Murray, who plays Josie on the CW series, also exchanged heated tweets with Daniel and criticized him for coming after the show that she and her co-stars work so hard on.
All of this beef seemingly led Reinhart’s boyfriend Cole Sprouse to tweet out: “What a nice day to ruin my mood with social media.”
It seems like the real-life Betty Cooper felt peeved enough to sever ties with Twitter temporarily. However, this one exchange may not be the only reason Reinhart chose to take a break. The actress has long been vocal about seeking only positivity on social media, and slammed fans who attempted to turn her private life into a public spectacle.
"It’s horrifying how invested some people are in my love life. Emphasis on 'my.' It is mine. It is private. If a stranger’s love life is causing you anger, frustration or anxiety…please reevaluate your priorities," Reinhart wrote on her Tumblr in 2017. "I also want to point out that there is a difference between shipping Betty and other characters, and shipping me with literally everyone I make eye contact with. There are so many other things to focus your attention and energy on."
And, at least right now, Reinhart's energy will not be on Twitter.
