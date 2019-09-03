Ashley Iaconetti's Ex Is Engaged To Bachelor In Paradise Co-Star

After multiple attempts at finding love on Bachelor Nation, Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch are getting married, People confirms.
The couple reportedly got engaged on Toronto Island to the tune of Dan + Shay's "Tequila" — a nod to Wendt and Loch meeting on Bachelor In Paradise's Mexican beach resort. The ring was significant as well: It was from Wendt’s Jewellery, the shop established by Wendt's grandfather in the 1800s. Despite the couple's Paradise roots, Wendt forewent proposing on vacation — something that Loch was pleased by.
"We just love that we can go back to that spot whenever we want to, because it’s just a 15-minute water taxi ride across from our place," Loch told People of the pair getting engaged so close to their home in Toronto, where Loch moved back in December of 2018 to be with Wendt. "If it happened in Mexico or on a trip somewhere, how many times would we ever go back there? It’s nice to know we can always go back to that spot."
Loch shared her excitement on Instagram. In a caption on a pic of the two getting engaged, she wrote:
"could have sworn the world stood still in this moment. A moment I’ll never forget. Just you + me. @kevin.c.wendt you’ve taught me to love, learn and grow and I can’t believe you’ve chosen me to spend this crazy life with. Wonder if I’ll ever stop smiling? Probably not. In this together, forever."
Wendt added on his own Instagram post about the moment: "You’ll never walk alone again. From here on out, we run together. Astrid you are my family, babe. Forever."
Wendt and Loch sought love on Bachelor Nation for years before finding their way to one another. Wendt, the winner of the first season of The Bachelorette Canada, got engaged to the show's leading lady Jasmine Lorimer on the series, but they broke up five months after Wendt popped the question. He later appeared on The Bachelor Winter Games in early 2018, where he dated Ashley Iaconetti.
Following the end of his relationship with Iaconetti, Wendt appeared on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, where he met Loch, a one-time contestant on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor. The couple became a fan favorite, but drama crept in when Wendt's trust issues (he claims Iaconetti cheated with fellow Bachelor Nation member Jared Haibon, whom Iaconetti just married this August) surfaced. Though Wendt and Loch did not get engaged on the show — and in fact broke up — their relationship flourished off camera.
"I will never forget when I left the show, going to my best friends and being like, 'I know we technically broke up on the show, but I’m pretty sure this is the person I’m going to marry,'" Loch told People. "I feel like I knew right away how well he fit into my life."
Looks like she was right.
