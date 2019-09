Ashley Iaconetti's Ex Is Engaged To Bachelor In Paradise Co-Star

"We just love that we can go back to that spot whenever we want to, because it’s just a 15-minute water taxi ride across from our place," Loch told People of the pair getting engaged so close to their home in Toronto, where Loch moved back in December of 2018 to be with Wendt . "If it happened in Mexico or on a trip somewhere, how many times would we ever go back there? It’s nice to know we can always go back to that spot."