We already know all about the prospective hookups on Bachelor In Paradise season 5. In fact, we started seeing a few of those in Tuesday night’s premiere, “Week 1.” Kendall Long smooched Grocery Store Joe Amabile on a day bed (even when her mom told her not to). Tia Booth found herself in another Colton Underwood-centric love triangle, this time swapping out Becca Kufrin for Chris Randone as the third leg of this hellish romantic melodrama. Even the formerly shy John Graham talked up as many ladies as possible.
While Paradise starts out as sexy fun and games, longtime viewers know this is a show that, like its ABC siblings The Bachelor and Bachelorette, is aiming for its stars to get engaged. That’s why host Chris Harrison can’t stop bringing up the names “Evan (Bass) and Carly (Waddell)” and Jade (Roper) and Tanner (Tolbert).” The Waddell-Basses and Roper-Tolberts are proof this drunken romp on a Central American beach can create the kind of forever love that ends in marriage certificates and babies.
Well, Paradise has already started hinting season 5 will produce even more betrothed couples. The season-long trailer shows one accepted proposal. Yet, with a few leading close-up shots, the preview suggests more couples will leave Mexico engaged. So keep reading to find out who might be leaving Bachelor In Paradise with a ring on their finger.
