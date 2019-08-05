Here's How Much It Costs To Stay At The Bachelor In Paradise Resort

The new season of Bachelor In Paradise premieres tonight, which means we have several exciting weeks ahead of us filled with competition, flirtations, and yes, sweeping views of paradise. And all that sexiness brought does not necessarily have to end with this season's finale, because you can actually stay at the resort where BIP is filmed.
Playa Escondida has been the location for Bachelor In Paradise since season 2, and it continues to be the backdrop for season 6, which begins tonight on ABC. However, former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants aren't the resort's only guests.
Playa Escondida has several different room options, the most expensive of which is a beachfront penthouse with its own private jacuzzi. According to the resort's website, this TV-worthy accommodation costs $495 a night. For those who don't make anywhere close to what ex-Bachelor or ex-Bachelorette contestants make off SponCon, there are more economical options. The most affordable room at Playa Escondida is a cabana with a queen-sized bed and a view of the tropical forest surrounding the resort. That one will set you back $165 a night.
But to get the full BIP experience IRL, it's not enough to simply stay at the same resort we've seen the contestants at for the past five seasons. That's why Playa Escondida offers plenty of opportunities for romance. Visitors to the resort can enjoy many of the same experiences that have made up past Bachelor In Paradise dates, like couples massages, horseback riding on the beach, and hikes through nature.
Of course, no Bachelor In Paradise episode would be complete without a few drinks, which visitors can get at Playa Escondida's Beach Bar. You may not find Wells Adam there bartending, but you can get a fruity cocktail sent right to your lounge chair. That's close enough for us.
