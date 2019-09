During The New Moon In Virgo, Commit To Yourself

T. C. Stewart, founder of The Witch Of Lupine Hollow , suggests reflecting on what Virgo really means, and its position in your chart. “ Virgo is the sign of the virgin , but if you're having trouble relating to that concept in 2019 (age of Hex the Patriarchy), think of it this way: Virgo is an aspect of the priestess archetype, who were often required to be virginal in ancient times but wielded great power,” she explains. “The Vestal Virgins are an excellent example. They entered the service of the goddess Vesta at an early age and were required to remain virgins until the age of 36. These were some of the most powerful women in Rome, responsible for tending the sacred hearth and the flame believed to protect the Roman Empire. They could pardon prisoners, free slaves, and their presence was considered vital at ceremonies such as the games held at the famous Coliseum.”