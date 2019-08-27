There’s something about shopping during a major yearly sale that’s impossible to resist. Sure, the sale comes every year. And sure, there are probably better deals other days of the year like Prime Day or Black Friday — but on this three-day holiday weekend you have the leisure to shop at your own pace without the frazzle dazzle of that shopping holiday madness.
Still, when it comes to 2019 Labor Day sales on plus size clothing, and really all sales shopping, it’s best to go into things with a plan. Knowing what you want to buy, how much you want to spend, and where you want to shop is key to making sure you have a successful experience that leaves you with a better wardrobe and zero regrets. Whether you’re looking for everyday basics, workout clothing, or just a handful of pieces to jumpstart your fall wardrobe (it is almost boots and sweaters season, after all), there are sales and deals this Labor Day weekend for every budget.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.