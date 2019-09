Still, when it comes to 2019 Labor Day sales on plus size clothing , and really all sales shopping, it’s best to go into things with a plan. Knowing what you want to buy, how much you want to spend, and where you want to shop is key to making sure you have a successful experience that leaves you with a better wardrobe and zero regrets. Whether you’re looking for everyday basics, workout clothing, or just a handful of pieces to jumpstart your fall wardrobe (it is almost boots and sweaters season, after all), there are sales and deals this Labor Day weekend for every budget.