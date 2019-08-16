Hilary Duff Has 15 Tattoos — & No One Ever Noticed

We'd be lying if we said that we haven't been copying every beauty trend set by Hilary Duff since the early 2000s. When she crimped her hair and fastened it with butterfly clips, so did we; when she brought back curtain bangs, we called our stylists; and whenever she adds yet another tiny tattoo to her growing collection, we screenshot it and find the nearest tattoo artist.
Don't feel bad if you never noticed any of the former Disney sweetheart's 15 tattoos before — that was her intention. In 2015, Duff told Ellen DeGeneres that she loves getting tattoos, but prefers hiding them on her arms. "Part of me loves tattoos, but part of me doesn’t want the full commitment of getting to see them all the time," she explained.
Somewhat unfortunately for Duff, we're big fans of her designs — which is exactly why we hunted down every one we could. Ahead, the official guide to Duff's under-the-radar ink.