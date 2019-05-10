Hilary Duff's Makeup Artist Spills Her 7 Must-Have Products

Hilary Duff is making a major comeback — not that she ever really left. As a mom of two with a brand-new 3-carat diamond sitting on her ring finger, the Disney channel alum looks the exact same as she did when she broke onto the scene in 2002 with butterfly clips in her hair. Since then, we've been eager to glean all the details of her Cali-girl look — from her sunlit blonde hair to her skin routine.
While her La Mer moisturizer might set you back $310, her go-to makeup artist Denise Madrigal tells us that her makeup routine is a lot more attainable. From Tarte concealer to Urban Decay bronzer, Madrigal walks us through the seven beauty products she always uses on the seemingly ageless Younger actress, ahead.
